630 Solon Road
630 Solon Road

630 Solon Road · No Longer Available
Location

630 Solon Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
FREE 50in SMART TV. Move in within 2 weeks and get ALL FEES WAIVED! Live, work, play, and study… it’s all just a heartbeat away when you decide to make The Mark On Solon Apartments your new home. The Mark has the luxury, convenience, and comfort you deserve. The Mark on Solon provides easy access to I-35E and SH287. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment. The MARK on Solon offers plenty of nearby attractions, and is only a short drive from downtown Dallas. Baylor Scott & White Hospital is also less than a mile away. Within its park-like setting, The MARK on Solon offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with all the features and amenities you expect in a new, upscale apartment living community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Solon Road have any available units?
630 Solon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 630 Solon Road have?
Some of 630 Solon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Solon Road currently offering any rent specials?
630 Solon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Solon Road pet-friendly?
No, 630 Solon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 630 Solon Road offer parking?
Yes, 630 Solon Road offers parking.
Does 630 Solon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Solon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Solon Road have a pool?
Yes, 630 Solon Road has a pool.
Does 630 Solon Road have accessible units?
No, 630 Solon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Solon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Solon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Solon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Solon Road does not have units with air conditioning.

