630 Solon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

FREE 50in SMART TV. Move in within 2 weeks and get ALL FEES WAIVED! Live, work, play, and study… it’s all just a heartbeat away when you decide to make The Mark On Solon Apartments your new home. The Mark has the luxury, convenience, and comfort you deserve. The Mark on Solon provides easy access to I-35E and SH287. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment. The MARK on Solon offers plenty of nearby attractions, and is only a short drive from downtown Dallas. Baylor Scott & White Hospital is also less than a mile away. Within its park-like setting, The MARK on Solon offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with all the features and amenities you expect in a new, upscale apartment living community.