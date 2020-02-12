615 Tulane Drive

Amenities

This beautiful home has wood and ceramic tile floors, a wood-burning fireplace and ceiling fans in every room including the kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island with wine rack, glass cook top and large pantry. The dining area has a bay window and a covered patio. The master bedroom is big enough to accommodate the largest furniture you can buy with room to spare. The master bath has a jetted tub and separate shower, private toilet, double sinks and a huge walk in closet as big as most bedrooms. You will love living in this beautiful home.