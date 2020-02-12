All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

615 Tulane Drive

615 Tulane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Tulane Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful home has wood and ceramic tile floors, a wood-burning fireplace and ceiling fans in every room including the kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island with wine rack, glass cook top and large pantry. The dining area has a bay window and a covered patio. The master bedroom is big enough to accommodate the largest furniture you can buy with room to spare. The master bath has a jetted tub and separate shower, private toilet, double sinks and a huge walk in closet as big as most bedrooms. You will love living in this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Tulane Drive have any available units?
615 Tulane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 615 Tulane Drive have?
Some of 615 Tulane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Tulane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Tulane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Tulane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 615 Tulane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 615 Tulane Drive offer parking?
No, 615 Tulane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 615 Tulane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Tulane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Tulane Drive have a pool?
No, 615 Tulane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 Tulane Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Tulane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Tulane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Tulane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Tulane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Tulane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

