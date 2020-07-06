322 Coleman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brick Home, 3/1, With 1 Car Garage in Waxahachie, TX - Well kept home in an established quiet neighborhood. It has updated flooring and paint throughout the house. This is a great home with a big fenced-in backyard and a storage shed. You will love the location with easy access to parks, schools, and churches. Check this one out soon, or it will be gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit and fees, Rental Insurance is Required, Shed are non-warranty.



