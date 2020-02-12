All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 113 Manor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
113 Manor Lane
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:42 PM

113 Manor Lane

113 Manor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

113 Manor Lane, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Only 3 yr old house in a booming community, plenty of outdoor and water sports facilities nearby. Totaling 2262 sqft living space plus an over sized patio has 1 master bedroom plus 3 secondary bedrooms. Open kitchen and serving area fitted with granite counter top, custom designed 42” cabinet and super sized island, floored with 18” tile with glass mosaic inserts. Furniture style his & her vanities and Jacuzzi garden tub in master bath, double vanities in secondary full bath. Oil rubbed bronze hardware throughout. Boxed ceiling and boxed ceiling to ensure both comfort and beauty. Over sized and covered patio ensures quality outdoor living. Has custom Hot Tub that can removed or stay for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Manor Lane have any available units?
113 Manor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 113 Manor Lane have?
Some of 113 Manor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Manor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
113 Manor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Manor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 113 Manor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 113 Manor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 113 Manor Lane offers parking.
Does 113 Manor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Manor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Manor Lane have a pool?
No, 113 Manor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 113 Manor Lane have accessible units?
No, 113 Manor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Manor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Manor Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Manor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Manor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas