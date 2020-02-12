113 Manor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Only 3 yr old house in a booming community, plenty of outdoor and water sports facilities nearby. Totaling 2262 sqft living space plus an over sized patio has 1 master bedroom plus 3 secondary bedrooms. Open kitchen and serving area fitted with granite counter top, custom designed 42” cabinet and super sized island, floored with 18” tile with glass mosaic inserts. Furniture style his & her vanities and Jacuzzi garden tub in master bath, double vanities in secondary full bath. Oil rubbed bronze hardware throughout. Boxed ceiling and boxed ceiling to ensure both comfort and beauty. Over sized and covered patio ensures quality outdoor living. Has custom Hot Tub that can removed or stay for your enjoyment.