113 Chestnut Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Newer Construction! 4 bed 2.5 bath Game room Upstairs 2 car garage available in Waxahachie! Ceramic tile floors in entry, family, and dining areas; Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a very large lot. No smoking, no vouchers, no exceptions! Pets are handled on a case by case basis. Lessee responsible all utilities, renters insurance, and lawncare. $40 application fee per adult, background check required. Energy star appliances. Community pool. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy.