Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
112 Horseshoe Bend
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:28 AM

112 Horseshoe Bend

112 Horseshoe Bnd · No Longer Available
Waxahachie
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

112 Horseshoe Bnd, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Brick Home, 3/2, With 2 Car Garage in Waxahachie TX - You'll love this beautiful, updated home in the heart of Waxahachie. Near retail stores and easy access to shopping, churches, and schools, you will enjoy the benefit of a great location. The home is well planned for entertaining and relaxing. Walking distance to community pool/park and fishing pond. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit is required, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE3929059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Horseshoe Bend have any available units?
112 Horseshoe Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 112 Horseshoe Bend have?
Some of 112 Horseshoe Bend's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Horseshoe Bend currently offering any rent specials?
112 Horseshoe Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Horseshoe Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Horseshoe Bend is pet friendly.
Does 112 Horseshoe Bend offer parking?
Yes, 112 Horseshoe Bend offers parking.
Does 112 Horseshoe Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Horseshoe Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Horseshoe Bend have a pool?
Yes, 112 Horseshoe Bend has a pool.
Does 112 Horseshoe Bend have accessible units?
No, 112 Horseshoe Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Horseshoe Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Horseshoe Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

