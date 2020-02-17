112 Horseshoe Bend

Amenities
Beautiful Brick Home, 3/2, With 2 Car Garage in Waxahachie TX - You'll love this beautiful, updated home in the heart of Waxahachie. Near retail stores and easy access to shopping, churches, and schools, you will enjoy the benefit of a great location. The home is well planned for entertaining and relaxing. Walking distance to community pool/park and fishing pond. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.
Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.
NOTE: $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit is required, Rental Insurance is Required.
(RLNE3929059)