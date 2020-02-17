109 Kirven Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Quaint Home, 2/1, With Yard Maintenance Included in Waxahachie TX - Come and check out this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street. The home is well kept and in great condition. You will love the quiet street and easy access to parks, schools, churches and shopping. If you don't check out this property soon, it will be gone. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit is required, Rental Insurance is Required.



No Pets Allowed



