Waxahachie, TX
109 Kirven Ave
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:50 AM

109 Kirven Ave

109 Kirven Avenue · No Longer Available
Waxahachie
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

109 Kirven Avenue, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Quaint Home, 2/1, With Yard Maintenance Included in Waxahachie TX - Come and check out this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street. The home is well kept and in great condition. You will love the quiet street and easy access to parks, schools, churches and shopping. If you don't check out this property soon, it will be gone. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional deposit is required, Rental Insurance is Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3289394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Kirven Ave have any available units?
109 Kirven Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 109 Kirven Ave have?
Some of 109 Kirven Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Kirven Ave currently offering any rent specials?
109 Kirven Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Kirven Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Kirven Ave is pet friendly.
Does 109 Kirven Ave offer parking?
Yes, 109 Kirven Ave offers parking.
Does 109 Kirven Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Kirven Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Kirven Ave have a pool?
No, 109 Kirven Ave does not have a pool.
Does 109 Kirven Ave have accessible units?
No, 109 Kirven Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Kirven Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Kirven Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Kirven Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Kirven Ave has units with air conditioning.

