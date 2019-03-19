6596 Old Mill Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Three Bedrooms, two bath home

Lovely quiet and cute home in a huge corner lot. Granite countertops in Kitchen. Three Bedrooms, two bath home, with huge living area and breakfast nook in kitchen. Covered patio, large back. Huge driveway enough for 4 car spaces.



located close to shopping centers, restaurants, schools etc.



Easy access to hwy 820, 121 and 183. Do not miss this one.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.