Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6596 Old Mill Circle

6596 Old Mill Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6596 Old Mill Circle, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely quiet and cute home in a huge corner lot. Granite countertops in Kitchen. Three Bedrooms, two bath home, with huge living area and breakfast nook in kitchen. Covered patio, large back. Huge driveway enough for 4 car spaces.

located close to shopping centers, restaurants, schools etc.

Easy access to hwy 820, 121 and 183. Do not miss this one.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6596 Old Mill Circle have any available units?
6596 Old Mill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6596 Old Mill Circle have?
Some of 6596 Old Mill Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6596 Old Mill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6596 Old Mill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6596 Old Mill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6596 Old Mill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6596 Old Mill Circle offer parking?
No, 6596 Old Mill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6596 Old Mill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6596 Old Mill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6596 Old Mill Circle have a pool?
No, 6596 Old Mill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6596 Old Mill Circle have accessible units?
No, 6596 Old Mill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6596 Old Mill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6596 Old Mill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6596 Old Mill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6596 Old Mill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

