Watauga, TX
6509 Johnnie St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6509 Johnnie St

6509 Johnnie Street · No Longer Available
Location

6509 Johnnie Street, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Watauga has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Johnnie St have any available units?
6509 Johnnie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6509 Johnnie St have?
Some of 6509 Johnnie St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Johnnie St currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Johnnie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Johnnie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6509 Johnnie St is pet friendly.
Does 6509 Johnnie St offer parking?
Yes, 6509 Johnnie St offers parking.
Does 6509 Johnnie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Johnnie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Johnnie St have a pool?
No, 6509 Johnnie St does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Johnnie St have accessible units?
No, 6509 Johnnie St does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Johnnie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6509 Johnnie St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 Johnnie St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6509 Johnnie St has units with air conditioning.

