Washington County, TX
1825 S. Berlin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1825 S. Berlin

1825 South Berlin Road · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1825 South Berlin Road, Washington County, TX 77833

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! Country living, close to town. Includes, refrigerator and oven/range. Carport with side entrance. Laundry room with w/d included.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $950 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.  Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 S. Berlin have any available units?
1825 S. Berlin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington County, TX.
What amenities does 1825 S. Berlin have?
Some of 1825 S. Berlin's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 S. Berlin currently offering any rent specials?
1825 S. Berlin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 S. Berlin pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 S. Berlin is pet friendly.
Does 1825 S. Berlin offer parking?
Yes, 1825 S. Berlin offers parking.
Does 1825 S. Berlin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 S. Berlin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 S. Berlin have a pool?
No, 1825 S. Berlin does not have a pool.
Does 1825 S. Berlin have accessible units?
No, 1825 S. Berlin does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 S. Berlin have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 S. Berlin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 S. Berlin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1825 S. Berlin has units with air conditioning.
