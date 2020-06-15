1825 S. Berlin

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! Country living, close to town. Includes, refrigerator and oven/range. Carport with side entrance. Laundry room with w/d included.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $950 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit per pet.