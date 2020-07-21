All apartments in Waller County
3703 Don Giovanni Place

3703 Don Giovanni Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3703 Don Giovanni Pl, Waller County, TX 77493

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
House For Lease in Katy - Beautiful Two-Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a Study. Kitchen with Island is open to Family Room, Formal Dining Area, Large Game room Upstairs. Master suite on the 1st floor. 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Good School District Katy ISD! Close to 99 & I10. Refrigerator Washer and Dryer are Included.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE5556131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

