Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

24914 Alberti Sonata Dr

24914 Alberti Sonata Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24914 Alberti Sonata Dr, Waller County, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
game room
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24914 Alberti Sonata Dr Available 04/01/19 House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms. Master room is downstairs, Large Game room upstairs and Computer Nook. Separate Master Bath Tub and Shower, 2" Faux Wood Blinds. Refrigerator Washer and Dryer are Included. Must See! Dont miss this great opportunity to call it your sweet home!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4768677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr have any available units?
24914 Alberti Sonata Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller County, TX.
What amenities does 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr have?
Some of 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24914 Alberti Sonata Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr offer parking?
No, 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr does not offer parking.
Does 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr have a pool?
No, 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr have accessible units?
No, 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24914 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Baylor College of Medicine