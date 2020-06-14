609 Herring apt

Amenities
Fully furnished apartment located in the rear of main house on Herring Ave just a few blocks from Cameron Park. Furnished with a queen bed, full bath with shower, washer/dryer, & TV. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator & microwave. Towels and linens furnished. Off street covered parking for one vehicle.
To view property call our leasing line (254) 714-1000
Available for short term leases. 3 months $750.00 with $750.00 deposit or 6 months $650.00 per month with a deposit of $650.00. No pets, maximum occupancy 2 persons.
Tenant pays electric, cable & internet