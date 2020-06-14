609 Herring apt

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Fully furnished apartment located in the rear of main house on Herring Ave just a few blocks from Cameron Park. Furnished with a queen bed, full bath with shower, washer/dryer, & TV. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator & microwave. Towels and linens furnished. Off street covered parking for one vehicle.



To view property call our leasing line (254) 714-1000



Available for short term leases. 3 months $750.00 with $750.00 deposit or 6 months $650.00 per month with a deposit of $650.00. No pets, maximum occupancy 2 persons.



Tenant pays electric, cable & internet