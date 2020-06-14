All apartments in Waco
609 Herring apt

609 Herring Avenue · (254) 714-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX 76708
North Waco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Fully furnished apartment located in the rear of main house on Herring Ave just a few blocks from Cameron Park. Furnished with a queen bed, full bath with shower, washer/dryer, & TV. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator & microwave. Towels and linens furnished. Off street covered parking for one vehicle.

To view property call our leasing line (254) 714-1000

Available for short term leases. 3 months $750.00 with $750.00 deposit or 6 months $650.00 per month with a deposit of $650.00. No pets, maximum occupancy 2 persons.

Tenant pays electric, cable & internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Herring apt have any available units?
609 Herring apt has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Herring apt have?
Some of 609 Herring apt's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Herring apt currently offering any rent specials?
609 Herring apt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Herring apt pet-friendly?
No, 609 Herring apt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waco.
Does 609 Herring apt offer parking?
Yes, 609 Herring apt does offer parking.
Does 609 Herring apt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Herring apt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Herring apt have a pool?
No, 609 Herring apt does not have a pool.
Does 609 Herring apt have accessible units?
No, 609 Herring apt does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Herring apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Herring apt does not have units with dishwashers.
