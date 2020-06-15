3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brookview Hills is situated on 4 acres of lawns, gardens and attractive oak trees. Brookview Hills has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers. Great location in North Waco, in the Brookview Hills Neighborhood. Brookview Hills is only minutes away from McLennan Community College, TSTC, and Baylor University, as well as Downtown Waco and the Central Texas Market Place. We offer spacious 1 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom town homes. Hard Wood Floors, Large Closets.