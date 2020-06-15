All apartments in Waco
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642

3410 W Brookview Dr · (254) 776-5113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3410 W Brookview Dr, Waco, TX 76710
Brookview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brookview Hills is situated on 4 acres of lawns, gardens and attractive oak trees. Brookview Hills has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers. Great location in North Waco, in the Brookview Hills Neighborhood. Brookview Hills is only minutes away from McLennan Community College, TSTC, and Baylor University, as well as Downtown Waco and the Central Texas Market Place. We offer spacious 1 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom town homes. Hard Wood Floors, Large Closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 have any available units?
3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 have?
Some of 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 currently offering any rent specials?
3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 is pet friendly.
Does 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 offer parking?
No, 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 does not offer parking.
Does 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 have a pool?
No, 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 does not have a pool.
Does 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 have accessible units?
No, 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642 does not have units with dishwashers.
