Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2935 Savannah Court

2935 Savanna Court · (254) 772-8572 ext. 102
Location

2935 Savanna Court, Waco, TX 76710
Mountainview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2935 Savannah Court · Avail. Jul 10

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2935 Savannah Court Available 07/10/20 Savannah Court Luxury Townhomes - This property includes stained concrete floors, fenced in backyard, updated appliances, and an attached two-car garage. This property is located on a cul-de-sac street located off of the popular Lake Shore Drive, City of Waco utilities, and great restaurants located in the area and only minutes to Lake Waco, McLennan Community College, Hwy-6 & Hwy 84.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) with/holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE3262266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 Savannah Court have any available units?
2935 Savannah Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2935 Savannah Court have?
Some of 2935 Savannah Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2935 Savannah Court currently offering any rent specials?
2935 Savannah Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 Savannah Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2935 Savannah Court is pet friendly.
Does 2935 Savannah Court offer parking?
Yes, 2935 Savannah Court does offer parking.
Does 2935 Savannah Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2935 Savannah Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 Savannah Court have a pool?
No, 2935 Savannah Court does not have a pool.
Does 2935 Savannah Court have accessible units?
No, 2935 Savannah Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 Savannah Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2935 Savannah Court does not have units with dishwashers.
