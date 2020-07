Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport courtyard hot tub

Surrounded by lush green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, The Legend Apartment Homes has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home. Our apartment homes feature spacious open floor plans with luxurious features such as granite counter tops, garden tubs, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a business center with free printing, a shimmering swimming pool with a built-in tanning area, and a fully equipped 24-hour fitness room. We have open and covered parking options and offer attached and detached garages.