Waco, TX
2217 Wooded Acres
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

2217 Wooded Acres

2217 Wooded Acres Drive · (254) 714-1000
Location

2217 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco, TX 76710
Mountainview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful home is furnished with refrigerator, stove, oven range, dishwasher, fireplace, w/d connections. Fenced in backyard. Pet friendly, check our breed restrictions. Must have renters insurance.
Very unique centrally located 2,152 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located on Wooded Acres. $1800 monthly. $1800 deposit. Fully remodeled from top to bottom. Great kitchen for a gourmet cook, indoor gas grill, gas stove, prep area, two separate sinks with disposals, refrigerator and dishwasher. Living area flows to kitchen with two seat bar facing kitchen. Large rear outside patio area with two separate seating areas. Wood burning fireplace in living area. Rear of home is all windows with a great view! Fenced yard, professionally landscaped, fountain by side outdoor seating area. Lease includes bi-weekly yard maintenance.

This is private property, no one is allowed on the premises without an appointment.
To schedule a viewing, call 254 714-0000
You can view pictures and apply online at www.HeartofTexasRentals.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Wooded Acres have any available units?
2217 Wooded Acres has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Wooded Acres have?
Some of 2217 Wooded Acres's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Wooded Acres currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Wooded Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Wooded Acres pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 Wooded Acres is pet friendly.
Does 2217 Wooded Acres offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Wooded Acres offers parking.
Does 2217 Wooded Acres have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Wooded Acres does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Wooded Acres have a pool?
No, 2217 Wooded Acres does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Wooded Acres have accessible units?
No, 2217 Wooded Acres does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Wooded Acres have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Wooded Acres has units with dishwashers.
