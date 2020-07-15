2217 Wooded Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful home is furnished with refrigerator, stove, oven range, dishwasher, fireplace, w/d connections. Fenced in backyard. Pet friendly, check our breed restrictions. Must have renters insurance.

Very unique centrally located 2,152 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located on Wooded Acres. $1800 monthly. $1800 deposit. Fully remodeled from top to bottom. Great kitchen for a gourmet cook, indoor gas grill, gas stove, prep area, two separate sinks with disposals, refrigerator and dishwasher. Living area flows to kitchen with two seat bar facing kitchen. Large rear outside patio area with two separate seating areas. Wood burning fireplace in living area. Rear of home is all windows with a great view! Fenced yard, professionally landscaped, fountain by side outdoor seating area. Lease includes bi-weekly yard maintenance.



This is private property, no one is allowed on the premises without an appointment.

To schedule a viewing, call 254 714-0000

You can view pictures and apply online at www.HeartofTexasRentals.com.