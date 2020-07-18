All apartments in Waco
1724 S. 15th
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1724 S. 15th

1724 South 15th Street · (254) 613-6326 ext. 700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1724 South 15th Street, Waco, TX 76706
Baylor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1724 S. 15th · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1537 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1724 S. 15th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath gated community in Baylor Bubble - Well-maintained 3 bedroom/3 bathroom condo in the Brownstone Condominium gated community just down from Baylor. This condo features an open floor plan, raised ceilings, stained concrete floors throughout downstairs, carpet in bedrooms, and tiled bathrooms. Each room has its own full bath with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located upstairs and 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. Kitchen features stove, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, lots of cabinet space, plus an eat at bar.

(RLNE5915996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 S. 15th have any available units?
1724 S. 15th has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 S. 15th have?
Some of 1724 S. 15th's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 S. 15th currently offering any rent specials?
1724 S. 15th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 S. 15th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 S. 15th is pet friendly.
Does 1724 S. 15th offer parking?
No, 1724 S. 15th does not offer parking.
Does 1724 S. 15th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 S. 15th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 S. 15th have a pool?
No, 1724 S. 15th does not have a pool.
Does 1724 S. 15th have accessible units?
No, 1724 S. 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 S. 15th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 S. 15th has units with dishwashers.
