Last updated October 9 2019 at 12:57 AM

1500 Lake Shore Dr 105

1500 Lake Shore Drive · (254) 709-8952
Location

1500 Lake Shore Drive, Waco, TX 76708
Cedar Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 105 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Furnished Condo- Washer/Dryer-Pool - Property Id: 152536

Located on Lake Shore Drive in a gated community, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo features an open floor plan. The kitchen, dining area and living space are open and airy with a sunny balcony for your plants or perfect for relaxing. Fully furnished including washer & dryer. The grounds are beautifully maintained and you h. ave full access to the sparkling pool.
Call Bonnie Crelia, Realtor
Texas Premier Realty
254-709-8952
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152536p
Property Id 152536

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5130317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 have any available units?
1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 have?
Some of 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waco.
Does 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 offer parking?
No, 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 has a pool.
Does 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 have accessible units?
No, 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Lake Shore Dr 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
