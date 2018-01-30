1500 Lake Shore Dr 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Furnished Condo- Washer/Dryer-Pool - Property Id: 152536



Located on Lake Shore Drive in a gated community, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo features an open floor plan. The kitchen, dining area and living space are open and airy with a sunny balcony for your plants or perfect for relaxing. Fully furnished including washer & dryer. The grounds are beautifully maintained and you h. ave full access to the sparkling pool.

Call Bonnie Crelia, Realtor

Texas Premier Realty

254-709-8952

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152536p

Property Id 152536



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5130317)