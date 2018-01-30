1500 Lake Shore Dr 105

Amenities
2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Furnished Condo- Washer/Dryer-Pool - Property Id: 152536
Located on Lake Shore Drive in a gated community, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo features an open floor plan. The kitchen, dining area and living space are open and airy with a sunny balcony for your plants or perfect for relaxing. Fully furnished including washer & dryer. The grounds are beautifully maintained and you h. ave full access to the sparkling pool.
Call Bonnie Crelia, Realtor
Texas Premier Realty
254-709-8952
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152536p
No Dogs Allowed
