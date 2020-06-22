502 Chimney Rock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Pretty home in well established desirable Woodway Subdivision. Mature trees throughout, walking trails, and sidewalks. Foyer with high ceiling, formal dining, nice art niche area, large laundry room. Center island kitchen with stainless double ovens, leads out to the covered patio and privacy fenced yard. The downstairs master bedroom has a separate room ideal for a nursery, office, or reading nook. Lots of storage throughout. Upstairs there are 2 spacious bedrooms and a large den with built-ins. Contemporary style.