Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:07 PM

502 Chimney Rock Drive

502 Chimney Rock Dr · (361) 652-9784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

502 Chimney Rock Dr, Victoria, TX 77904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3106 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pretty home in well established desirable Woodway Subdivision. Mature trees throughout, walking trails, and sidewalks. Foyer with high ceiling, formal dining, nice art niche area, large laundry room. Center island kitchen with stainless double ovens, leads out to the covered patio and privacy fenced yard. The downstairs master bedroom has a separate room ideal for a nursery, office, or reading nook. Lots of storage throughout. Upstairs there are 2 spacious bedrooms and a large den with built-ins. Contemporary style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Chimney Rock Drive have any available units?
502 Chimney Rock Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Victoria, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Chimney Rock Drive have?
Some of 502 Chimney Rock Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Chimney Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 Chimney Rock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Chimney Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 502 Chimney Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Victoria.
Does 502 Chimney Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 502 Chimney Rock Drive does offer parking.
Does 502 Chimney Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Chimney Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Chimney Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 502 Chimney Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 502 Chimney Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 502 Chimney Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Chimney Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Chimney Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
