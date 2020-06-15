641 Timberwilde Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 4/3/2 GARDEN HOME in the HEART OF TYLER!!! This beautiful garden home is located in Timberwilde Estates and is the perfect size for a family with children. BEST PART = NO HOA FEES!!! This home is in an incredibly convenient location near grocery stores, shopping & entertainment! This large custom built home has a great floor plan, made for entertaining w/ HUGE living area, fabulous kitchen w/island and plenty of cabinetry, adjoining formal dining room that can also be converted into an office. Master bath has his and hers toilets...YES (X2) TOILETS!! BONUS SUNROOM / GARDEN ROOM off of the kitchen/living room. FULL SIZE GARAGE with plenty of storage space. THIS HOME WILL GO FAST...COME SEE TODAY!!!