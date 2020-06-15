All apartments in Tyler
641 Timberwilde Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

641 Timberwilde Drive

641 Timberwilde Dr · (903) 581-3900
Location

641 Timberwilde Dr, Tyler, TX 75703

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Wonderful 4/3/2 GARDEN HOME in the HEART OF TYLER!!! This beautiful garden home is located in Timberwilde Estates and is the perfect size for a family with children. BEST PART = NO HOA FEES!!! This home is in an incredibly convenient location near grocery stores, shopping & entertainment! This large custom built home has a great floor plan, made for entertaining w/ HUGE living area, fabulous kitchen w/island and plenty of cabinetry, adjoining formal dining room that can also be converted into an office. Master bath has his and hers toilets...YES (X2) TOILETS!! BONUS SUNROOM / GARDEN ROOM off of the kitchen/living room. FULL SIZE GARAGE with plenty of storage space. THIS HOME WILL GO FAST...COME SEE TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Timberwilde Drive have any available units?
641 Timberwilde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyler, TX.
What amenities does 641 Timberwilde Drive have?
Some of 641 Timberwilde Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Timberwilde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 Timberwilde Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Timberwilde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 641 Timberwilde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyler.
Does 641 Timberwilde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 641 Timberwilde Drive does offer parking.
Does 641 Timberwilde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Timberwilde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Timberwilde Drive have a pool?
No, 641 Timberwilde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 641 Timberwilde Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 Timberwilde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Timberwilde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Timberwilde Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Timberwilde Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Timberwilde Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
