All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like 605 Beth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
605 Beth Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:20 PM

605 Beth Drive

605 Beth Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

605 Beth Dr, Tyler, TX 75703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gorgeous four bedroom, two bathroom home is conveniently located off S. Broadway in South Tyler! This is a modern style, brick home that features neutral-toned carpet, tile and beautiful laminate plank flooring throughout. Perfect for entertaining, the home offers a spacious living room, lined with large windows and highlighted by an extra large fireplace with gas starter. The open kitchen features an island with sink, pass-thru window and an adjacent breakfast area with large bay window. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric cook top, wall oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave and the stunning glass panels between the entry and kitchen are sure to be a conversation piece! The bedrooms have large walk-in closets with built-in shelving and the bathrooms showcase beautiful glass Vessel sinks. There is a covered patio, with ceiling fan, off the master bedroom leading to the backyard. The property also offers the convenience of a laundry room with built-in cabinets, central heat and air and a two-car garage. There is a large tiered deck in the landscaped backyard, surrounded by a privacy fence. This stunning home will not be on the market for long. Take a tour today!

The school district is: Tyler ISD

The schools are: Rice Elementary, Hubbard Middle, Robert E. Lee HS

There is approximately 2,385 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to making application. Once approved a minimum of $300 pet deposit per pet will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage.

If you have a pet or a service animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Beth Drive have any available units?
605 Beth Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 Beth Drive have?
Some of 605 Beth Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Beth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Beth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Beth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Beth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 605 Beth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 605 Beth Drive does offer parking.
Does 605 Beth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Beth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Beth Drive have a pool?
No, 605 Beth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 Beth Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 Beth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Beth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Beth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Beth Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 Beth Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 605 Beth Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd
Tyler, TX 75762
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 78830
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity