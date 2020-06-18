605 Beth Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This gorgeous four bedroom, two bathroom home is conveniently located off S. Broadway in South Tyler! This is a modern style, brick home that features neutral-toned carpet, tile and beautiful laminate plank flooring throughout. Perfect for entertaining, the home offers a spacious living room, lined with large windows and highlighted by an extra large fireplace with gas starter. The open kitchen features an island with sink, pass-thru window and an adjacent breakfast area with large bay window. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric cook top, wall oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave and the stunning glass panels between the entry and kitchen are sure to be a conversation piece! The bedrooms have large walk-in closets with built-in shelving and the bathrooms showcase beautiful glass Vessel sinks. There is a covered patio, with ceiling fan, off the master bedroom leading to the backyard. The property also offers the convenience of a laundry room with built-in cabinets, central heat and air and a two-car garage. There is a large tiered deck in the landscaped backyard, surrounded by a privacy fence. This stunning home will not be on the market for long. Take a tour today!



The school district is: Tyler ISD



The schools are: Rice Elementary, Hubbard Middle, Robert E. Lee HS



There is approximately 2,385 square feet of living space.



No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.



If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to making application. Once approved a minimum of $300 pet deposit per pet will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage.



If you have a pet or a service animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.



Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.