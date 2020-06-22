Amenities

435 Tech Place Available 07/14/20 Coming Soon! Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Carport Home in Tyler! Charming lot with mature trees makes this home a dream. This modern home has an open layout that will make you feel right at home. Neutrally painted, granite counter tops, modern fixtures and more! Charming brick fire place with mantel will be perfect for those chilly nights. Four bedroom, two bath with the living area that is open to spacious galley kitchen and utility room. Entry room boasts beautiful light and bright over-sized windows! Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, modern fixtures, dishwasher and granite counter tops. Bathrooms boast modern fixtures and neutral paint. Large utility area inside the home offers lots of space. Huge fenced back yard will be perfect for cooking out and playing with your furry friends. Call us today to tour this home!



Tenant to bring microwave, fridge, washer and dryer.



* We do not accept Government Housing *



This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



