Tyler, TX
435 Tech Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

435 Tech Place

435 Tech Pl · (903) 705-6587
Tyler
Location

435 Tech Pl, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 435 Tech Place · Avail. Jul 14

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
435 Tech Place Available 07/14/20 Coming Soon! Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Carport Home in Tyler! Charming lot with mature trees makes this home a dream. This modern home has an open layout that will make you feel right at home. Neutrally painted, granite counter tops, modern fixtures and more! Charming brick fire place with mantel will be perfect for those chilly nights. Four bedroom, two bath with the living area that is open to spacious galley kitchen and utility room. Entry room boasts beautiful light and bright over-sized windows! Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, modern fixtures, dishwasher and granite counter tops. Bathrooms boast modern fixtures and neutral paint. Large utility area inside the home offers lots of space. Huge fenced back yard will be perfect for cooking out and playing with your furry friends. Call us today to tour this home!

Tenant to bring microwave, fridge, washer and dryer.

* We do not accept Government Housing *

This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

(RLNE3456701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Tech Place have any available units?
435 Tech Place has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 Tech Place have?
Some of 435 Tech Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Tech Place currently offering any rent specials?
435 Tech Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Tech Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 Tech Place is pet friendly.
Does 435 Tech Place offer parking?
Yes, 435 Tech Place does offer parking.
Does 435 Tech Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Tech Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Tech Place have a pool?
No, 435 Tech Place does not have a pool.
Does 435 Tech Place have accessible units?
No, 435 Tech Place does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Tech Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Tech Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Tech Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Tech Place does not have units with air conditioning.
