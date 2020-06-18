All apartments in Tyler
3516 Betts
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:42 AM

3516 Betts

3516 Betts St · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3516 Betts St, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3516 Betts · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3516 Betts Available 04/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Come take a look at this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car carport home perfect for your family. It has lots of character from the moment you walk in the front door. Nice brick home with carpet, laminate vinyl and hardwood flooring. Just off the dining room you have the kitchen with great counter/cabinet space. Spacious living room for all your family and friend gatherings. You'll also find a laundry room with washer and dryer connections for your convenience! This home also features a backyard that is chain link fenced for your furry friends! Schedule your showing today!

Oven/Stove, and dishwasher included. Tenant to bring own microwave, fridge, and washer/dryer.

*Home is currently tenant occupied. Please schedule showings by calling office- 903-705-6587. Occupied unit showings are only conducted between the hours of 9-5 Monday-Friday. We must give current tenants at least 24 hour notice prior to showing and only show each home once per day.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

*We do not accept housing.

Satellite dish allowed upon owner approval. Location of installation must be approved.

(RLNE5644489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Betts have any available units?
3516 Betts has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3516 Betts have?
Some of 3516 Betts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Betts currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Betts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Betts pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 Betts is pet friendly.
Does 3516 Betts offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Betts does offer parking.
Does 3516 Betts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3516 Betts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Betts have a pool?
No, 3516 Betts does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Betts have accessible units?
No, 3516 Betts does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Betts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Betts has units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 Betts have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 Betts does not have units with air conditioning.
