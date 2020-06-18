Amenities

3516 Betts Available 04/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Come take a look at this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car carport home perfect for your family. It has lots of character from the moment you walk in the front door. Nice brick home with carpet, laminate vinyl and hardwood flooring. Just off the dining room you have the kitchen with great counter/cabinet space. Spacious living room for all your family and friend gatherings. You'll also find a laundry room with washer and dryer connections for your convenience! This home also features a backyard that is chain link fenced for your furry friends! Schedule your showing today!



Oven/Stove, and dishwasher included. Tenant to bring own microwave, fridge, and washer/dryer.



*Home is currently tenant occupied. Please schedule showings by calling office- 903-705-6587. Occupied unit showings are only conducted between the hours of 9-5 Monday-Friday. We must give current tenants at least 24 hour notice prior to showing and only show each home once per day.



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



*We do not accept housing.



Satellite dish allowed upon owner approval. Location of installation must be approved.



