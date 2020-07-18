Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3421 Cottage Ct - Located near Old Jacksonville Rd. inside the loop! This three bedroom, two bathroom home is nestled away in an established neighborhood and the perfect distance from shopping and dining in Tyler! This home offers a bright, spacious living room highlighted by large windows. With raised ceilings, vinyl plank floors throughout the dwelling and gorgeous slate granite, prepare to fall in love with the elegant architecture and modern design. The open kitchen features a bar area and comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances. This home offers the convenience of washer/dryer connections, a two-car enclosed garage, rear porch with ceiling fan, fully-fenced back yard, and central heat and air. Call and set up an appointment with Josh, our leasing agent at 903-571-2508!



Located in the Tyler Independent School District, the schools are Woods Elementary, Hubbard Middle, and Robert E. Lee High School.



There is approximately 1,938 square feet of heated and cooled living space.



**PLEASE READ**



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care is included with rent.



If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.

*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.



If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.



Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.



As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.



NWP

Where Experience Matters



NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.



(RLNE5910102)