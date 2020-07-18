All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like 3421 Cottage Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
3421 Cottage Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3421 Cottage Ct

3421 Cottage Ct · (903) 571-2508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3421 Cottage Ct, Tyler, TX 75701
Azalea Residential Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3421 Cottage Ct · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3421 Cottage Ct - Located near Old Jacksonville Rd. inside the loop! This three bedroom, two bathroom home is nestled away in an established neighborhood and the perfect distance from shopping and dining in Tyler! This home offers a bright, spacious living room highlighted by large windows. With raised ceilings, vinyl plank floors throughout the dwelling and gorgeous slate granite, prepare to fall in love with the elegant architecture and modern design. The open kitchen features a bar area and comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances. This home offers the convenience of washer/dryer connections, a two-car enclosed garage, rear porch with ceiling fan, fully-fenced back yard, and central heat and air. Call and set up an appointment with Josh, our leasing agent at 903-571-2508!

Located in the Tyler Independent School District, the schools are Woods Elementary, Hubbard Middle, and Robert E. Lee High School.

There is approximately 1,938 square feet of heated and cooled living space.

**PLEASE READ**

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care is included with rent.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5910102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Cottage Ct have any available units?
3421 Cottage Ct has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3421 Cottage Ct have?
Some of 3421 Cottage Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Cottage Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Cottage Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Cottage Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Cottage Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Cottage Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Cottage Ct offers parking.
Does 3421 Cottage Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Cottage Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Cottage Ct have a pool?
No, 3421 Cottage Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Cottage Ct have accessible units?
No, 3421 Cottage Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Cottage Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Cottage Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Cottage Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3421 Cottage Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3421 Cottage Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 78830
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 75703
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolsTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXAthens, TXPalestine, TX
Sulphur Springs, TXHenderson, TXKilgore, TX
Canton, TXBullard, TXWhitehouse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity