Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3201 Andy Ln Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools, shopping and restaurants in Tyler! Spacious living room, with cozy fireplace flows nicely into the kitchen that is complete with dishwasher, oven/stove, tons of cabinet space with large windows for natural light. Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large open deck in the backyard along with a covered patio. Storage shed. This home has plenty of room for family to enjoy! Don't miss this fantastic home at a great price and location.



Tenant to bring own Fridge, Washer&Dryer. Dishwasher, Oven/Stove, and Microwave Included.



This property is currently in the process of being made ready. As soon as it is show ready it will be set up on a Rently self-touring lockbox so that prospects can self-tour at their own convenience. Please visit Rently.com for showings.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non-refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



Satellite dish allowed upon owner approval. Location of installation must be approved



(RLNE5851694)