Tyler, TX
3201 Andy Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3201 Andy Ln

3201 Andy Ln · (903) 705-6587
Location

3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 Andy Ln · Avail. Jun 26

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3201 Andy Ln Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools, shopping and restaurants in Tyler! Spacious living room, with cozy fireplace flows nicely into the kitchen that is complete with dishwasher, oven/stove, tons of cabinet space with large windows for natural light. Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large open deck in the backyard along with a covered patio. Storage shed. This home has plenty of room for family to enjoy! Don't miss this fantastic home at a great price and location.

Tenant to bring own Fridge, Washer&Dryer. Dishwasher, Oven/Stove, and Microwave Included.

This property is currently in the process of being made ready. As soon as it is show ready it will be set up on a Rently self-touring lockbox so that prospects can self-tour at their own convenience. Please visit Rently.com for showings.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non-refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

Satellite dish allowed upon owner approval. Location of installation must be approved

(RLNE5851694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Andy Ln have any available units?
3201 Andy Ln has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3201 Andy Ln have?
Some of 3201 Andy Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Andy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Andy Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Andy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Andy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Andy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Andy Ln does offer parking.
Does 3201 Andy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 Andy Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Andy Ln have a pool?
No, 3201 Andy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Andy Ln have accessible units?
No, 3201 Andy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Andy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Andy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Andy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Andy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
