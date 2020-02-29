All apartments in Tyler
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3103 Silkwood Dr.

3103 Silkwood Dr · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3103 Silkwood Dr, Tyler, TX 75707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3103 Silkwood Dr. · Avail. Aug 11

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3103 Silkwood Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located in Whitehouse ISD. Traditional Style Brick with Split floor plan with added sun room! Separate formal dining room, open kitchen and large living room is perfect for entertaining guests! Home sits on large corner lot which is sure to invite lots of light. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet and linen space throughout. Jetted tub and shower in master bath. This home is a must see! Schedule a showing today!

Oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, and *Fridge included- Will be up to tenant to replace or repair once or if fridge breaks. Tenant to bring washer/dryer.

This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

(RLNE4868855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 Silkwood Dr. have any available units?
3103 Silkwood Dr. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3103 Silkwood Dr. have?
Some of 3103 Silkwood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 Silkwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3103 Silkwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 Silkwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3103 Silkwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3103 Silkwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3103 Silkwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3103 Silkwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3103 Silkwood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 Silkwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 3103 Silkwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3103 Silkwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3103 Silkwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 Silkwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3103 Silkwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3103 Silkwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3103 Silkwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
