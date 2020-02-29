Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3103 Silkwood Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located in Whitehouse ISD. Traditional Style Brick with Split floor plan with added sun room! Separate formal dining room, open kitchen and large living room is perfect for entertaining guests! Home sits on large corner lot which is sure to invite lots of light. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet and linen space throughout. Jetted tub and shower in master bath. This home is a must see! Schedule a showing today!



Oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, and *Fridge included- Will be up to tenant to replace or repair once or if fridge breaks. Tenant to bring washer/dryer.



This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



(RLNE4868855)