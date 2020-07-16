Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees for great shade. Large living room offers beamed ceilings along with a nice brick fireplace that leads you to a fantastic kitchen with abundant counter and cabinet space. Open to eat-in dining area that leads to a big spacious backyard with a patio area for relaxing. Convenient central location close to University, shopping, restaurants, and all that Tyler has to offer. The large back yard is perfect for summer time bbqs and gatherings. Plenty of room for entertaining and kids to play with fully fenced back yard. You dont want to miss out. Call today to schedule your showing!



Tenant to provide Microwave and Washer/Dryer. Fridge, oven/stove, and dishwasher included.



*This home is currently tenant occupied to July 31st. *We must provide 24 hour notice prior to showings. Showings limited to our business hours Monday-Friday 9-5



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. This property does require gas connection.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non-refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



Tyler ISD- Clarkston, Hubbard, and Robert E. Lee



Satellite dish allowed upon owner approval. Location of installation must be approved- not allowed attached to the structure of the home.



(RLNE4964201)