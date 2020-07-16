All apartments in Tyler
2509 Merry Lane

2509 Merry Ln · (903) 705-6587
Location

2509 Merry Ln, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2509 Merry Lane · Avail. Aug 12

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1637 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees for great shade. Large living room offers beamed ceilings along with a nice brick fireplace that leads you to a fantastic kitchen with abundant counter and cabinet space. Open to eat-in dining area that leads to a big spacious backyard with a patio area for relaxing. Convenient central location close to University, shopping, restaurants, and all that Tyler has to offer. The large back yard is perfect for summer time bbqs and gatherings. Plenty of room for entertaining and kids to play with fully fenced back yard. You dont want to miss out. Call today to schedule your showing!

Tenant to provide Microwave and Washer/Dryer. Fridge, oven/stove, and dishwasher included.

*This home is currently tenant occupied to July 31st. *We must provide 24 hour notice prior to showings. Showings limited to our business hours Monday-Friday 9-5

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. This property does require gas connection.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non-refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

Tyler ISD- Clarkston, Hubbard, and Robert E. Lee

Satellite dish allowed upon owner approval. Location of installation must be approved- not allowed attached to the structure of the home.

(RLNE4964201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Merry Lane have any available units?
2509 Merry Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2509 Merry Lane have?
Some of 2509 Merry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Merry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Merry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Merry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Merry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Merry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Merry Lane offers parking.
Does 2509 Merry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 Merry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Merry Lane have a pool?
No, 2509 Merry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Merry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2509 Merry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Merry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Merry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Merry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Merry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
