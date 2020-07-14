All apartments in Tyler
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1823 Overbrook

1823 Overbrook Dr · (903) 780-8507
Location

1823 Overbrook Dr, Tyler, TX 75703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Be the first to lease this newly renovated home in a fantastic location close to everything. This mid century modern home just underwent a major remodel All new kitchen and baths with granite new appliances, fixtures paint flooring. Features formal dining, 2 living areas, kitchen island, open concept, split master, 3 good size bedrooms, large laundry room, and and amazing covered back porch area. Landscaping will be finished this week. Schedule your appointment to view this one soon before its gone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1823 Overbrook have any available units?
1823 Overbrook has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1823 Overbrook have?
Some of 1823 Overbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyler.
Does 1823 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Overbrook offers parking.
Does 1823 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Overbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Overbrook have a pool?
No, 1823 Overbrook does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 1823 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Overbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.

