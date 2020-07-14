1823 Overbrook.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Be the first to lease this newly renovated home in a fantastic location close to everything. This mid century modern home just underwent a major remodel All new kitchen and baths with granite new appliances, fixtures paint flooring. Features formal dining, 2 living areas, kitchen island, open concept, split master, 3 good size bedrooms, large laundry room, and and amazing covered back porch area. Landscaping will be finished this week. Schedule your appointment to view this one soon before its gone