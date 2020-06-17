1716 Magnolia Dr.

Amenities

Near TJC - Spacious 3 Bedroom Home w/Fenced Yard - With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and plenty of square footage, this charming home is also conveniently located near Tyler Junior College! The home features tile flooring throughout. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space and comes equipped with an electric oven/range and an adjacent breakfast area. There are washer and dryer connections for your convenience, as well as central heat and air. The master bedroom has a cedar closet and a stand-in shower. The backyard has a canopy of beautiful, mature trees and has a large, covered patio and a chain link fence. Apply today!



The school district is: Tyler ISD



The schools are: Bell Elementary, Hubbard Middle, Robert E. Lee HS



There is approximately 1,648 square feet of living space.



No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.



To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where youll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. Using Rently will allow you to tour the property 7 days a week at your convenience!



Pets are not allowed at this property. If you have a service or support animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and share the completed profile with CPM.



Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.



No Pets Allowed



