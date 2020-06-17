All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like 1716 Magnolia Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
1716 Magnolia Dr.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

1716 Magnolia Dr.

1716 Magnolia Dr · (903) 595-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1716 Magnolia Dr, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1716 Magnolia Dr. · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Near TJC - Spacious 3 Bedroom Home w/Fenced Yard - With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and plenty of square footage, this charming home is also conveniently located near Tyler Junior College! The home features tile flooring throughout. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space and comes equipped with an electric oven/range and an adjacent breakfast area. There are washer and dryer connections for your convenience, as well as central heat and air. The master bedroom has a cedar closet and a stand-in shower. The backyard has a canopy of beautiful, mature trees and has a large, covered patio and a chain link fence. Apply today!

The school district is: Tyler ISD

The schools are: Bell Elementary, Hubbard Middle, Robert E. Lee HS

There is approximately 1,648 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where youll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. Using Rently will allow you to tour the property 7 days a week at your convenience!

Pets are not allowed at this property. If you have a service or support animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and share the completed profile with CPM.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3121380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Magnolia Dr. have any available units?
1716 Magnolia Dr. has a unit available for $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1716 Magnolia Dr. have?
Some of 1716 Magnolia Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Magnolia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Magnolia Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Magnolia Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Magnolia Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyler.
Does 1716 Magnolia Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Magnolia Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1716 Magnolia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Magnolia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Magnolia Dr. have a pool?
No, 1716 Magnolia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Magnolia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1716 Magnolia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Magnolia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Magnolia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Magnolia Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1716 Magnolia Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1716 Magnolia Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd
Tyler, TX 75762
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr
Tyler, TX 75701
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 75703
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity