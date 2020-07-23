All apartments in Tyler
1610 Bowie Circle

1610 Bowie Cir · (903) 595-0000
Location

1610 Bowie Cir, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1610 Bowie Circle · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Handsome 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Covered Patio - This three bedroom, two bathroom, two-car garage home is located off the highly sought-after area off Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler! This wonderful brick house features tile flooring throughout and has boasts beautiful architectural features. The home offers a spacious living room, which highlights beautiful arches across the doorway. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space and comes equipped with an electric oven/range and dishwasher. The home also offers the convenience of washer/dryer connections and central heat and air. There is a great covered patio with built-in seating surrounded by a privacy/chain link fenced backyard. Take a tour today!

The school district is: Tyler ISD

The schools are: Birdwell Elementary, Hogg Middle, Robert E. Lee HS

There is approximately 1,370 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to making application. Once approved a minimum of $300 pet deposit per pet will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage.

If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

(RLNE3498873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

