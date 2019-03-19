All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2842 Exeter Drive

2842 Exeter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2842 Exeter Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
Beautiful well maintained home in Trophy Club for lease. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath, Game room. Entry greets you with hardwood floors to an open living area with a gas stone fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a 5 gas burner cooktop. Master retreat is down stairs and has a large walk-in closet,large shower, garden tub. 2 bedrooms down with full bathroom & 2 bedrooms up along with Gameroom. Enjoy the jogging trails, playground, & Golf Carts welcome. Great location, easy access to DFW airport. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Exeter Drive have any available units?
2842 Exeter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2842 Exeter Drive have?
Some of 2842 Exeter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Exeter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Exeter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Exeter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Exeter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 2842 Exeter Drive offer parking?
No, 2842 Exeter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2842 Exeter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Exeter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Exeter Drive have a pool?
No, 2842 Exeter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Exeter Drive have accessible units?
No, 2842 Exeter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Exeter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2842 Exeter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 Exeter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2842 Exeter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

