2842 Exeter Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground

Beautiful well maintained home in Trophy Club for lease. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath, Game room. Entry greets you with hardwood floors to an open living area with a gas stone fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a 5 gas burner cooktop. Master retreat is down stairs and has a large walk-in closet,large shower, garden tub. 2 bedrooms down with full bathroom & 2 bedrooms up along with Gameroom. Enjoy the jogging trails, playground, & Golf Carts welcome. Great location, easy access to DFW airport. Truly a must see!