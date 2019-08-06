106 Carnoustie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous detail added to every inch of this designer home. POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. New HVAC, flooring, cabinets, appliances, tub, plumbing, lighting ..all the best. Kitchen is chefs' dream, laundry room has stackable Washer dryer and 2nd full size dishwasher, (single drawer dishwasher in kitchen) 2nd sink and disposal in true butlers pantry utility room. Handscraped oak wood flooring..only one bedroom has carpet. Flex room can be formal dining, 2nd living or game room. Master closet feature his.walk-in, and Hollywood style glass door master closet..

Tropical feel back yard with pool and covered patio with TV hookups.(OWNER is AGENT)