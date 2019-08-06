All apartments in Trophy Club
Trophy Club, TX
106 Carnoustie Drive
106 Carnoustie Drive

106 Carnoustie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

106 Carnoustie Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous detail added to every inch of this designer home. POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. New HVAC, flooring, cabinets, appliances, tub, plumbing, lighting ..all the best. Kitchen is chefs' dream, laundry room has stackable Washer dryer and 2nd full size dishwasher, (single drawer dishwasher in kitchen) 2nd sink and disposal in true butlers pantry utility room. Handscraped oak wood flooring..only one bedroom has carpet. Flex room can be formal dining, 2nd living or game room. Master closet feature his.walk-in, and Hollywood style glass door master closet..
Tropical feel back yard with pool and covered patio with TV hookups.(OWNER is AGENT)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Carnoustie Drive have any available units?
106 Carnoustie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 106 Carnoustie Drive have?
Some of 106 Carnoustie Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Carnoustie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Carnoustie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Carnoustie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 Carnoustie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 106 Carnoustie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Carnoustie Drive offers parking.
Does 106 Carnoustie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Carnoustie Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Carnoustie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 106 Carnoustie Drive has a pool.
Does 106 Carnoustie Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Carnoustie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Carnoustie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Carnoustie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Carnoustie Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Carnoustie Drive has units with air conditioning.

