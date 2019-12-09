All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated December 9 2019 at 12:34 AM

153 Landsdale Circle

153 Landsdale Cir · No Longer Available
Location

153 Landsdale Cir, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
New constructed home in Eagle Ridge Community is waiting for the FIRST family to live in. In this community you will enjoy nearby major shopping and entertainment facilities. This single-story home offering 1870 sqft with 3 beds, 2 full baths. Private master suite features a luxurious bath, stand-up shower, and generously-sized walk-in. Kitchen with breakfast area boasts granite countertops, large center island, stainless steel appliances. Covered patio and Huge back yard are great for grilling and fun! Easy showing, ready to move in, come to see, do not miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Landsdale Circle have any available units?
153 Landsdale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 153 Landsdale Circle have?
Some of 153 Landsdale Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Landsdale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
153 Landsdale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Landsdale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 153 Landsdale Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 153 Landsdale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 153 Landsdale Circle offers parking.
Does 153 Landsdale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Landsdale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Landsdale Circle have a pool?
No, 153 Landsdale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 153 Landsdale Circle have accessible units?
No, 153 Landsdale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Landsdale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Landsdale Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Landsdale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Landsdale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

