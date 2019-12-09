153 Landsdale Circle

Amenities

New constructed home in Eagle Ridge Community is waiting for the FIRST family to live in. In this community you will enjoy nearby major shopping and entertainment facilities. This single-story home offering 1870 sqft with 3 beds, 2 full baths. Private master suite features a luxurious bath, stand-up shower, and generously-sized walk-in. Kitchen with breakfast area boasts granite countertops, large center island, stainless steel appliances. Covered patio and Huge back yard are great for grilling and fun! Easy showing, ready to move in, come to see, do not miss out.