Travis County, TX
21104 Isle of Glass Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

21104 Isle of Glass Street

21104 Isle of Glass Street · No Longer Available
Location

21104 Isle of Glass Street, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single story 4 bedroom home with 2 masters! 3 full baths! Wood floors - Must See!!! - Newly Build 4Bed/3Bath Single Story with In-Law Suite! Keeping the current trends in mind, this home has a gray color scheme throughout, the highest upgraded Whirlpool Energy Star appliances in kitchen, Owner's Suite features a separate tub & shower, a double vanity with square granite under mount sinks. Home has a front porch & covered back patio. Pflugerville ISD.

Great Schools and Location just East of 130 in Pflugerville.

(RLNE3338697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21104 Isle of Glass Street have any available units?
21104 Isle of Glass Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 21104 Isle of Glass Street have?
Some of 21104 Isle of Glass Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21104 Isle of Glass Street currently offering any rent specials?
21104 Isle of Glass Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21104 Isle of Glass Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21104 Isle of Glass Street is pet friendly.
Does 21104 Isle of Glass Street offer parking?
No, 21104 Isle of Glass Street does not offer parking.
Does 21104 Isle of Glass Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21104 Isle of Glass Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21104 Isle of Glass Street have a pool?
Yes, 21104 Isle of Glass Street has a pool.
Does 21104 Isle of Glass Street have accessible units?
No, 21104 Isle of Glass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21104 Isle of Glass Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21104 Isle of Glass Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21104 Isle of Glass Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21104 Isle of Glass Street does not have units with air conditioning.
