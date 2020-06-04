21104 Isle of Glass Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single story 4 bedroom home with 2 masters! 3 full baths! Wood floors - Must See!!! - Newly Build 4Bed/3Bath Single Story with In-Law Suite! Keeping the current trends in mind, this home has a gray color scheme throughout, the highest upgraded Whirlpool Energy Star appliances in kitchen, Owner's Suite features a separate tub & shower, a double vanity with square granite under mount sinks. Home has a front porch & covered back patio. Pflugerville ISD.



Great Schools and Location just East of 130 in Pflugerville.



(RLNE3338697)