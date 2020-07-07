31406 Capella Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

Welcome to this recently updated 4 bedroom and 3 and a half bath two story home located in the desirable neighborhood of North Star Estates in Tomball. The home offers a spacious floor plan with a formal living room and a formal dining room, a large den open to the kitchen, a main floor master suite and a sizable upstairs game room with media room. Bright white kitchen with new granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, a center island and stainless steel appliances. Three spacious secondary bedrooms with large closets located on upper level. Other notable features include new wood-look tile floors on main level, new carpet, fresh paint and new light fixtures and hardware throughout. Fully fenced back yard includes a brick paver patio, mature trees and plenty of green space for play and recreation. Two car detached garage with extended drive.