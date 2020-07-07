All apartments in Tomball
31406 Capella Circle

31406 Capella Circle · No Longer Available
Location

31406 Capella Circle, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to this recently updated 4 bedroom and 3 and a half bath two story home located in the desirable neighborhood of North Star Estates in Tomball. The home offers a spacious floor plan with a formal living room and a formal dining room, a large den open to the kitchen, a main floor master suite and a sizable upstairs game room with media room. Bright white kitchen with new granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, a center island and stainless steel appliances. Three spacious secondary bedrooms with large closets located on upper level. Other notable features include new wood-look tile floors on main level, new carpet, fresh paint and new light fixtures and hardware throughout. Fully fenced back yard includes a brick paver patio, mature trees and plenty of green space for play and recreation. Two car detached garage with extended drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31406 Capella Circle have any available units?
31406 Capella Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 31406 Capella Circle have?
Some of 31406 Capella Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31406 Capella Circle currently offering any rent specials?
31406 Capella Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31406 Capella Circle pet-friendly?
No, 31406 Capella Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tomball.
Does 31406 Capella Circle offer parking?
Yes, 31406 Capella Circle offers parking.
Does 31406 Capella Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31406 Capella Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31406 Capella Circle have a pool?
No, 31406 Capella Circle does not have a pool.
Does 31406 Capella Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 31406 Capella Circle has accessible units.
Does 31406 Capella Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31406 Capella Circle has units with dishwashers.

