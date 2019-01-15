All apartments in Tomball
Find more places like 118 Rye Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tomball, TX
/
118 Rye Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:32 AM

118 Rye Street

118 Rye Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tomball
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

118 Rye Street, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Located in Tomball, this home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, original hardwood floors in living and dining area, new carpet in living room and back room. Painted within the past year, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Big backyard, there are only 3 homes in this quiet street and it is only minutes away from 249 and Grand Pkwy! No deposit plan available (*must have checking acct & credit/debit card)! Pets okay, pet fee $44/mo for 1 pet $28/mo for 2+ pets. $10/mo filter fee mandatory, optional pest control $25/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Rye Street have any available units?
118 Rye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Rye Street have?
Some of 118 Rye Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Rye Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Rye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Rye Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Rye Street is pet friendly.
Does 118 Rye Street offer parking?
No, 118 Rye Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 Rye Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Rye Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Rye Street have a pool?
No, 118 Rye Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Rye Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Rye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Rye Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Rye Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Northpointe
11743 Northpointe Blvd
Tomball, TX 77377
The Cape
10810 Spring Cypress Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
The Point at Cypress Woods
11800 Grant Rd
Tomball, TX 77429
Provenza at Barker Cypress
12515 Barker Cypress Rd
Tomball, TX 77429
Cobble Creek
920 Lawrence St
Tomball, TX 77375
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
Landmark Grand Champion
11201 Boudreaux Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
Willow Creek
9530 FM-2920
Tomball, TX 77375

Similar Pages

Tomball 1 BedroomsTomball 2 Bedrooms
Tomball Apartments with ParkingTomball Apartments with Pool
Tomball Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TX
Seabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine