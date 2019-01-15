118 Rye Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Located in Tomball, this home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, original hardwood floors in living and dining area, new carpet in living room and back room. Painted within the past year, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Big backyard, there are only 3 homes in this quiet street and it is only minutes away from 249 and Grand Pkwy! No deposit plan available (*must have checking acct & credit/debit card)! Pets okay, pet fee $44/mo for 1 pet $28/mo for 2+ pets. $10/mo filter fee mandatory, optional pest control $25/mo.