954 VISTA SERENA

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool game room media room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful and spacious home, Looks and Smells like new, with a Spectacular view, located in a gated community, 4 bed / 3 1/2 bath with a high ceilings, Open Floor plan, large Family Room, Hugh Kitchen Granite Island, Nice custom made cabinets , Office, formal Dinning Room, large Laundry, 3 car garage ,Media Room, Game Room large yard with greenbelt in the back. It has a deck on the first floor and a deck/balcony on the second floor with a Great View. Lots and Lots of closets, Across from the comm.pool