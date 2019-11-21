All apartments in Timberwood Park
Find more places like 954 VISTA SERENA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
954 VISTA SERENA
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

954 VISTA SERENA

954 Vista Serena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

954 Vista Serena, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful and spacious home, Looks and Smells like new, with a Spectacular view, located in a gated community, 4 bed / 3 1/2 bath with a high ceilings, Open Floor plan, large Family Room, Hugh Kitchen Granite Island, Nice custom made cabinets , Office, formal Dinning Room, large Laundry, 3 car garage ,Media Room, Game Room large yard with greenbelt in the back. It has a deck on the first floor and a deck/balcony on the second floor with a Great View. Lots and Lots of closets, Across from the comm.pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 VISTA SERENA have any available units?
954 VISTA SERENA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 954 VISTA SERENA have?
Some of 954 VISTA SERENA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 VISTA SERENA currently offering any rent specials?
954 VISTA SERENA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 VISTA SERENA pet-friendly?
No, 954 VISTA SERENA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 954 VISTA SERENA offer parking?
Yes, 954 VISTA SERENA offers parking.
Does 954 VISTA SERENA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 VISTA SERENA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 VISTA SERENA have a pool?
Yes, 954 VISTA SERENA has a pool.
Does 954 VISTA SERENA have accessible units?
No, 954 VISTA SERENA does not have accessible units.
Does 954 VISTA SERENA have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 VISTA SERENA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 954 VISTA SERENA have units with air conditioning?
No, 954 VISTA SERENA does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park Apartments with GarageTimberwood Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Timberwood Park Apartments with Washer-DryerTimberwood Park Furnished Apartments
Timberwood Park Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas