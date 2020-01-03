All apartments in Timberwood Park
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

807 MISTY WATER LN

807 Misty Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

807 Misty Water Lane, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fire pit
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
Stunning 1 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Timberwood Park. This property has a huge open floor plan with a game room/ man cave off the kitchen. There are 2 dining areas, 2 living areas and huge breakfast bar and wet bar. This is an entertainers dream home. The back door opens up to an oversized patio that is partially covered and a flagstone walkway that leads to a large fire pit and covered gazebo. IF RENTED BY DECEMBER 15TH HALF MONTHS RENT WILL BE FREE! Come and see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 MISTY WATER LN have any available units?
807 MISTY WATER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 807 MISTY WATER LN have?
Some of 807 MISTY WATER LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 MISTY WATER LN currently offering any rent specials?
807 MISTY WATER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 MISTY WATER LN pet-friendly?
No, 807 MISTY WATER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 807 MISTY WATER LN offer parking?
Yes, 807 MISTY WATER LN offers parking.
Does 807 MISTY WATER LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 MISTY WATER LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 MISTY WATER LN have a pool?
No, 807 MISTY WATER LN does not have a pool.
Does 807 MISTY WATER LN have accessible units?
No, 807 MISTY WATER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 807 MISTY WATER LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 MISTY WATER LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 MISTY WATER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 MISTY WATER LN does not have units with air conditioning.
