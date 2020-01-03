807 MISTY WATER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit game room parking garage

Stunning 1 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Timberwood Park. This property has a huge open floor plan with a game room/ man cave off the kitchen. There are 2 dining areas, 2 living areas and huge breakfast bar and wet bar. This is an entertainers dream home. The back door opens up to an oversized patio that is partially covered and a flagstone walkway that leads to a large fire pit and covered gazebo. IF RENTED BY DECEMBER 15TH HALF MONTHS RENT WILL BE FREE! Come and see this home today!