542 Canyon Rise

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage media room

*Elegant Monticello home in The Mesas @ Canyon Springs, a gated community in Stone Oak*High ceilings & a fireplace adorn the spacious family room*Island kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooking, double ovens open to the breakfast area & family room*4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths on the main level, and a gameroom, media room/5th bedroom, & 4th full bath are upstairs*Study off of the foyer*Community pool, playground, sports court available for tenant's use*Small dogs allowed*Ready for move-in on July 1, 2020*