Timberwood Park, TX
542 Canyon Rise
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

542 Canyon Rise

542 Canyon Rise · No Longer Available
Location

542 Canyon Rise, Timberwood Park, TX 78258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
*Elegant Monticello home in The Mesas @ Canyon Springs, a gated community in Stone Oak*High ceilings & a fireplace adorn the spacious family room*Island kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooking, double ovens open to the breakfast area & family room*4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths on the main level, and a gameroom, media room/5th bedroom, & 4th full bath are upstairs*Study off of the foyer*Community pool, playground, sports court available for tenant's use*Small dogs allowed*Ready for move-in on July 1, 2020*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 Canyon Rise have any available units?
542 Canyon Rise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 542 Canyon Rise have?
Some of 542 Canyon Rise's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 Canyon Rise currently offering any rent specials?
542 Canyon Rise isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 Canyon Rise pet-friendly?
Yes, 542 Canyon Rise is pet friendly.
Does 542 Canyon Rise offer parking?
Yes, 542 Canyon Rise does offer parking.
Does 542 Canyon Rise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 Canyon Rise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 Canyon Rise have a pool?
Yes, 542 Canyon Rise has a pool.
Does 542 Canyon Rise have accessible units?
No, 542 Canyon Rise does not have accessible units.
Does 542 Canyon Rise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 Canyon Rise has units with dishwashers.
Does 542 Canyon Rise have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 542 Canyon Rise has units with air conditioning.
