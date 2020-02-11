All apartments in Timberwood Park
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision

29039 Prospect Creek · No Longer Available
Location

29039 Prospect Creek, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5532470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision have any available units?
29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision have?
Some of 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision currently offering any rent specials?
29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision pet-friendly?
Yes, 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision is pet friendly.
Does 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision offer parking?
No, 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision does not offer parking.
Does 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision have a pool?
No, 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision does not have a pool.
Does 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision have accessible units?
No, 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision does not have accessible units.
Does 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision have units with dishwashers?
No, 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision have units with air conditioning?
No, 29039 Prospect Crk Kinder Ranch Subdivision does not have units with air conditioning.

