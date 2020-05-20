28807 Chaffin Light Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest suite media room

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, Bonus Room, Media Room and 3 Full Baths. Master Bedroom & Guest Suite on the Main Level. Located in Kinder Ranch Community. Gorgeous Kitchen, Exotic Granite, Gas Cooking, Upgraded Cabinets & Open Floor Plan W/Rock Wall Fireplace. The Dining Room has Beautiful Built In Buffet Cabinetry. Hand Scraped Wood Floors in main Areas of home. Owner requests a 2 year lease for $2500 per month. If you want a 1 year lease it is raised to $2600 per month. Pets Negotiable. Smithson Valley Schools, Elementary and Middle within Kinder Ranch.