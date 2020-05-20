All apartments in Timberwood Park
28807 Chaffin Light Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

28807 Chaffin Light Drive

28807 Chaffin Light · No Longer Available
Location

28807 Chaffin Light, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, Bonus Room, Media Room and 3 Full Baths. Master Bedroom & Guest Suite on the Main Level. Located in Kinder Ranch Community. Gorgeous Kitchen, Exotic Granite, Gas Cooking, Upgraded Cabinets & Open Floor Plan W/Rock Wall Fireplace. The Dining Room has Beautiful Built In Buffet Cabinetry. Hand Scraped Wood Floors in main Areas of home. Owner requests a 2 year lease for $2500 per month. If you want a 1 year lease it is raised to $2600 per month. Pets Negotiable. Smithson Valley Schools, Elementary and Middle within Kinder Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28807 Chaffin Light Drive have any available units?
28807 Chaffin Light Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 28807 Chaffin Light Drive have?
Some of 28807 Chaffin Light Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28807 Chaffin Light Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28807 Chaffin Light Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28807 Chaffin Light Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28807 Chaffin Light Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28807 Chaffin Light Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28807 Chaffin Light Drive offers parking.
Does 28807 Chaffin Light Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28807 Chaffin Light Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28807 Chaffin Light Drive have a pool?
No, 28807 Chaffin Light Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28807 Chaffin Light Drive have accessible units?
No, 28807 Chaffin Light Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28807 Chaffin Light Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28807 Chaffin Light Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28807 Chaffin Light Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28807 Chaffin Light Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
