Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

27127 Bumble Bee

27127 Bumble Bee
Timberwood Park
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Location

27127 Bumble Bee, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quiet. Peaceful. Scenic. This lovely guest house on a large lot is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Refrigerator is included with rent. This is a beautiful setting for those who want to relax and enjoy nature as deer are frequently on the lot. The quiet retreat will not last long so don't delay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27127 Bumble Bee have any available units?
27127 Bumble Bee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 27127 Bumble Bee have?
Some of 27127 Bumble Bee's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27127 Bumble Bee currently offering any rent specials?
27127 Bumble Bee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27127 Bumble Bee pet-friendly?
No, 27127 Bumble Bee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 27127 Bumble Bee offer parking?
No, 27127 Bumble Bee does not offer parking.
Does 27127 Bumble Bee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27127 Bumble Bee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27127 Bumble Bee have a pool?
No, 27127 Bumble Bee does not have a pool.
Does 27127 Bumble Bee have accessible units?
No, 27127 Bumble Bee does not have accessible units.
Does 27127 Bumble Bee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27127 Bumble Bee has units with dishwashers.
Does 27127 Bumble Bee have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27127 Bumble Bee has units with air conditioning.

