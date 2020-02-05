Quiet. Peaceful. Scenic. This lovely guest house on a large lot is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Refrigerator is included with rent. This is a beautiful setting for those who want to relax and enjoy nature as deer are frequently on the lot. The quiet retreat will not last long so don't delay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27127 Bumble Bee have any available units?
27127 Bumble Bee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 27127 Bumble Bee have?
Some of 27127 Bumble Bee's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27127 Bumble Bee currently offering any rent specials?
27127 Bumble Bee is not currently offering any rent specials.