27127 Bumble Bee

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Quiet. Peaceful. Scenic. This lovely guest house on a large lot is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Refrigerator is included with rent. This is a beautiful setting for those who want to relax and enjoy nature as deer are frequently on the lot. The quiet retreat will not last long so don't delay.