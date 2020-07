Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous & Spacious Rental in Gated Lakeside at Canyon Springs. The 5/3/2 Stone Exterior home with a gameroom is 3238sqft. Home has a secondary bedroom with full bath downstairs. Stunning wood floors and fireplace in family room makes this one a must see. Kitchen is spacious and open to the family room. Outside living includes a covered patio, deck and playscape.