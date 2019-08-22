26006 Figaro

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Timberwood Park - Timberwood Park! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath and a bonus room off the garage. Beautiful curl-de-sac home with wooded, low maintenance yard. Two decks to enjoy nature from. Living room has built-ins, fireplace, and access to lower patio deck. Separate dining room, island kitchen with spacious breakfast area overlooking wooded backyard. Large laundry room, auto garage door opener, smart thermostat, and many other unique features. Enjoy your coffee on the deck while watching the deer in your backyard. Neighborhood has par 3 golf course, regular events in park, sports courts, walking trails, stocked lake with catch and release fishing, pavilion and more!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4810378)