Timberwood Park, TX
26006 Figaro
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

26006 Figaro

26006 Figaro · No Longer Available
Location

26006 Figaro, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Timberwood Park - Timberwood Park! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath and a bonus room off the garage. Beautiful curl-de-sac home with wooded, low maintenance yard. Two decks to enjoy nature from. Living room has built-ins, fireplace, and access to lower patio deck. Separate dining room, island kitchen with spacious breakfast area overlooking wooded backyard. Large laundry room, auto garage door opener, smart thermostat, and many other unique features. Enjoy your coffee on the deck while watching the deer in your backyard. Neighborhood has par 3 golf course, regular events in park, sports courts, walking trails, stocked lake with catch and release fishing, pavilion and more!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4810378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26006 Figaro have any available units?
26006 Figaro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 26006 Figaro have?
Some of 26006 Figaro's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26006 Figaro currently offering any rent specials?
26006 Figaro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26006 Figaro pet-friendly?
Yes, 26006 Figaro is pet friendly.
Does 26006 Figaro offer parking?
Yes, 26006 Figaro offers parking.
Does 26006 Figaro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26006 Figaro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26006 Figaro have a pool?
No, 26006 Figaro does not have a pool.
Does 26006 Figaro have accessible units?
No, 26006 Figaro does not have accessible units.
Does 26006 Figaro have units with dishwashers?
No, 26006 Figaro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26006 Figaro have units with air conditioning?
No, 26006 Figaro does not have units with air conditioning.
