Unit Amenities range Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Fabulous and clean this one story is ready for your buyer! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Childrens retreat/study/game rm space between the two sec bedrooms. Formals flank the entry. Tile where needed. Wonderful rotunda entry w/art niche. Lg kitchen w/gas range, glass block, 42' cabinets & More! Mstr split from sec bedrooms. Sec bedrooms have great closet space. Situated on easy maintenance lot in a gated neighborhood. Neigh pool, sand volley ball , clubhouse & playground.