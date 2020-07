Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained home on a good-sized corner lot. Fantastic floor plan with neutral paint and flooring throughout to compliment any decor! Multiple living and dining areas with all bedrooms are upstairs and loft area. Lovely kitchen boasting dark cabinets, tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Nice deck and privacy fence in backyard- great for entertaining! Rental includes washer, dryer and Fridge ALL AS IS. Quiet gated community in a great location.