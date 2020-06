Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Immaculate, 4 bedroom home located on a low traffic end of the street cul-de-sac. , homes backs up to greenbelt as well. Very clean interior recently painted and wood like tile floors installed, Faux wood blinds through out, full yard sprinkler, WIFI garage remote, AC replaced 2018, many new faucets and appliances upgraded. Covered Patio over looking green belt. Excellent schools and shopping nearby