24922 Shinnecock Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic one story home located right on the Canyon Springs Golf course! Spend your mornings and evenings in your cooled Florida room overlooking the 10th hole. Crown molding, plantation shutters, hard wood floors in the living room and dining room. Gas cooking in the spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. The spacious master suite features a stepped ceiling, bay windows that look out into the golf course, separate vanities and a walk in closet. 2 large secondary bedrooms plus an office with double doors that can be used as a 4th bedroom! Don't miss out on this great home! Home is vacant and easy to show!