Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM

24922 Shinnecock Trail

24922 Shinnecock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

24922 Shinnecock Trail, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic one story home located right on the Canyon Springs Golf course! Spend your mornings and evenings in your cooled Florida room overlooking the 10th hole. Crown molding, plantation shutters, hard wood floors in the living room and dining room. Gas cooking in the spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. The spacious master suite features a stepped ceiling, bay windows that look out into the golf course, separate vanities and a walk in closet. 2 large secondary bedrooms plus an office with double doors that can be used as a 4th bedroom! Don't miss out on this great home! Home is vacant and easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24922 Shinnecock Trail have any available units?
24922 Shinnecock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
Is 24922 Shinnecock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
24922 Shinnecock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24922 Shinnecock Trail pet-friendly?
No, 24922 Shinnecock Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 24922 Shinnecock Trail offer parking?
Yes, 24922 Shinnecock Trail offers parking.
Does 24922 Shinnecock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24922 Shinnecock Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24922 Shinnecock Trail have a pool?
No, 24922 Shinnecock Trail does not have a pool.
Does 24922 Shinnecock Trail have accessible units?
No, 24922 Shinnecock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 24922 Shinnecock Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 24922 Shinnecock Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24922 Shinnecock Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 24922 Shinnecock Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

