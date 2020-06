Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

CUTE, CLEAN & READY FOR FAST MOVE-IN! This stunning 3-bedroom home + Study has many great features you will love to call home! Very well maintained! Elegant entry leads you to a spacious living area that opens to outdoor kitchen and more room for entertaining. Game room is only room upstairs, lots of fun!! Great additional storage and gorgeous oversized lot to enjoy those fun time games or privacy. Gated community with easy access to 281 and Bulverde Road to get around north San Antonio. Tons of storage inside and out. Excellent NEISD, Reagan High! This is a must to see. Call!